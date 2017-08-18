Phillies' Pedro Beato: Accepts assignment for Triple-A
Beato (hamstring) has accepted his assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
It looked as if Beato was on pace to earn a regular role in the bullpen, but after injuring his hamstring two outs into his season debut for the Phillies he has been designated for assignment and will return to Triple-A. Still, Beato has impressed this season for Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.72 ERA with 27 saves and 36 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.
