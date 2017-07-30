Beato was forced to leave Saturday's game after just two outs due to a leg injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Beato was called up earlier Saturday and entered as the seventh inning reliever for the Phillies, a role he likely would have settled into barring injury. The severity of the injury is currently unclear, so consider him day-to-day for now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast