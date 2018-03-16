Florimon was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Florimon had some small-sample success for the Phillies last season, hitting .348/.378/.478 in 49 plate appearances. That line came with a clearly unsustainable .533 BABIP, so there's little reason to believe the 31-year-old journeyman is anything different from the player who has produced a career 57 wRC+ over 791 plate appearances. Still, he's shown the ability to play in both the infield and outfield, which could be important for a Phillies team which reportedly intends to use a small bench and eight relievers. Florimon is battling fellow journeyman Adam Rosales and youngsters Jesmuel Valentin and Roman Quinn for the final spot on the Philadelphia bench.

