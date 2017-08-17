Florimon had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Florimon will take the roster spot of Nick Pivetta, who was sent to the minors following his start Wednesday. The 30-year-old hasn't seen any major-league action this season, but he owns a .265/.347/.410 slash line through 90 games with the IronPigs. Florimon has hit just .200/.261/.297 across parts of six big-league seasons, so he'll likely primarily play off the bench during what should be a brief stint with the Phillies.