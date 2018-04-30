Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Could see temporarily expanded role
Florimon is in line for a few more at-bats than usual with J.P. Crawford out two weeks with a forearm strain, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Florimon has played very little so far this season, coming to the plate just 21 times despite being on the major-league roster since Opening Day. Scott Kingery figures to be the Phillies primary shortstop while Crawford remains out, but he's started just seven games at the position in his entire professional career. Florimon has made 205 starts at short in his major-league career and grades out as above-average there according to DRS and UZR. Still, Kingery's bat is likely to be preferred to Florimon's glove most of the time, so Florimon is unlikely to get enough playing time over the next couple weeks to have much fantasy value outside the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Not receiving regular playing time•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: In lineup Sunday•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Re-signs minor-league deal with Phillies•
-
Pedro Florimon: Set to test free agency•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Expected to be ready for spring training•
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....