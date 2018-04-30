Florimon is in line for a few more at-bats than usual with J.P. Crawford out two weeks with a forearm strain, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Florimon has played very little so far this season, coming to the plate just 21 times despite being on the major-league roster since Opening Day. Scott Kingery figures to be the Phillies primary shortstop while Crawford remains out, but he's started just seven games at the position in his entire professional career. Florimon has made 205 starts at short in his major-league career and grades out as above-average there according to DRS and UZR. Still, Kingery's bat is likely to be preferred to Florimon's glove most of the time, so Florimon is unlikely to get enough playing time over the next couple weeks to have much fantasy value outside the deepest of leagues.