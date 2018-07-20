Florimon (foot) is nearing a return to baseball activities, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Florimon has been on the disabled list with a broken foot since late May, and resuming baseball activities in the next few days will be the first real test in his rehab work. The 31-year-old currently has no timetable for his return, but early August seems possible if he can avoid any setbacks.

