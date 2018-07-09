Florimon (foot) is expected to land on the 60-day disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies will likely make the move by Tuesday, so they can add Enyel De Los Santos to the 40-man roster. Florimon has been situated on the disabled list since May 30 with a broken foot, and the timetable for his return remains murky.

More News
Our Latest Stories