Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Headed for 60-day DL
Florimon (foot) is expected to land on the 60-day disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies will likely make the move by Tuesday, so they can add Enyel De Los Santos to the 40-man roster. Florimon has been situated on the disabled list since May 30 with a broken foot, and the timetable for his return remains murky.
