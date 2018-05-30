Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Headed to DL with broken foot
Florimon was diagnosed with a broken right foot after fouling a pitch off himself during Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports. He'll be officially placed on the 10-day disabled list later Wednesday.
Florimon has largely served as a utility infielder for the Phillies this season, appearing in 33 contests and slashing .263/.323/.491 over 62 plate appearances. It's unclear if Florimon will require surgery to address the fractured foot, so until the Phillies make a decision on that front, an official timetable for his recovery won't be known. In any case, Florimon will likely be in store for an extended absence, though his loss may be mitigated to some degree by the impending return of shortstop J.P. Crawford (forearm), who kicked off a rehab assignment at High-A Clearwater on Tuesday.
