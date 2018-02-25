Phillies' Pedro Florimon: In lineup Sunday
Florimon (ankle) is starting at second base and batting ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sunday marks the first live action Florimon has seen since his 2017 season ended with a dislocated ankle. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies this offseason and will need to put forth a strong performance during spring training if he hopes to find himself on the team's Opening Day roster.
