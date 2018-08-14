Florimon (foot) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Phillies' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, drawing the start in right field and finishing 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Florimon played five innings in the field before exiting in what was his first game action at any level since May 29. Now fully recovered from the fractured right foot that has sidelined him for two and a half months, Florimon will likely need at least a week in the minors to get in at-bats and ease back into playing full nine-inning contests. Since Florimon wasn't a core contributor for the Phillies prior to landing on the disabled list, the team could wait until rosters expand in September before activating the utility man.