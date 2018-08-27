Florimon (foot) shifted his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading last week and has made five appearances for the affiliate, going 5-for-21 with a home run and three walks in those contests.

The utility man began his rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 11, so the Phillies will presumably keep him in the minors for the full 20-day window before activating him from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1 when rosters expand. Florimon probably won't be in line for much more than the occasional pinch-hitting opportunity during the season's final month with the Phillies likely to lean heavily on their regulars as they aim to secure a playoff spot.