Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Not receiving regular playing time
Florimon is the only Phillie to not be included in new manager Gabe Kapler's heavy rotation policy.
Florimon has started just one game so far this season. Every other Phillies hitter has started at least seven times in the team's opening 17 games. That's hardly a surprise, as every other hitter on the roster is either a promising youngster or an established starter. Anyone taking a long shot on Florimon this draft season in hopes that Kapler would get him semi-regular at-bats will be disappointed to see that he's only come to the plate 12 times. Florimon's defensive versatility will remain useful for the Phillies throughout the season, but don't expect him to move from his role at the end of the bench in Philadelphia.
