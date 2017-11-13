Florimon re-signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Florimon spent most of his time in the minors last season, compiling a .265/.347/.410 line in 90 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley before earning a promotion in August. While it was a small sample size, he held his own in the majors, slashing .348/.388/.478 in 15 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. The 30-year-old utility man is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training, where he should compete for a bench spot.