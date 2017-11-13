Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Re-signs minor-league deal with Phillies
Florimon re-signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Florimon spent most of his time in the minors last season, compiling a .265/.347/.410 line in 90 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley before earning a promotion in August. While it was a small sample size, he held his own in the majors, slashing .348/.388/.478 in 15 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. The 30-year-old utility man is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training, where he should compete for a bench spot.
More News
-
Pedro Florimon: Set to test free agency•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Expected to be ready for spring training•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Season over due to ankle injury•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Carted off field Saturday•
-
Phillies' Pedro Florimon: Seeing regular run in center field•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...