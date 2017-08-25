Florimon is starting in center field and hitting seventh Friday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Since Florimon's contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 17, he's been used as a true utility man for the Phillies. In the time since, he's spent time at second and third base, as well as each spot in the outfield. The righty has been effective at the plate too, and has gone 6-for-15 with four RBI. However, expectations for Florimon should be kept in check, as he owns a career line of .204/.266/.302.