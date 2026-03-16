The Phillies optioned Leon to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Leon had been in contention for a reserve spot in the Phillies' Opening Day outfield but was unable to distinguish himself in spring training, slashing just .231/.355/.308 with a 4:7 BB:K over 31 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. The 27-year-old should be in line for an everyday role at Lehigh Valley and will likely rank near the top of the list for a call-up if the Phillies should have an opening in the big-league outfield at any point.