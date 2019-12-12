Gosselin signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gosselin became a free agent after refusing an outright assignment to the minors in early November, but he will now return to the Phillies on a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old will get a chance to compete for a spot on the big-league roster in spring training after hitting .262/.294/.308 with seven RBI over 44 games with the Phillies in 2019.