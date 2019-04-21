Gosselin went 1-for-4 with a bases-clearing double in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.

Signed as nothing more than insurance back in December, the Philadelphia-area native currently occupies an important role for the Phillies as the team's everyday shortstop with both Jean Segura and Scott Kingery on the injured list with hamstring issues. Neither player is expected to miss too much time, so Gosselin's stay on the roster is likely to be short, though he could see more opportunities throughout the season whenever an extra infielder is needed.

