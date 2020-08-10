Gosselin will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and leadoff man in Monday's game against the Braves.

Gosselin has typically worked as a short-side platoon partner at DH with Jay Bruce this season, but there will be room for both players in the lineup against Braves southpaw Sean Newcomb with outfielder Andrew McCutchen getting a day off. McCutchen's absence will open up the leadoff spot for Gosselin, though the 31-year-old should bat in the bottom half of the lineup more often than not in any future starts he receives.