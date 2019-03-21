Gosselin has failed to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster and will report to minor-league camp Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Gosselin is best suited to fill an organizational depth role at the Triple-A level, and that's likely what he'll do this season. He's not on the 40-man roster, so there's no guarantee he'll be called on when injuries strike the Phillies' infield.

