Gosselin signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gosselin started 2018 at Triple-A Louisville with the Reds and went 3-for-24 in 20 major-league games before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Braves. The 30-year-old spent the rest of the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he slashed .251/.319/.384 in 81 games. Gosselin should serve an organizational infield depth for the Phillies.

