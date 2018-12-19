Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Joins Phillies on MiLB deal
Gosselin signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Gosselin started 2018 at Triple-A Louisville with the Reds and went 3-for-24 in 20 major-league games before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Braves. The 30-year-old spent the rest of the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he slashed .251/.319/.384 in 81 games. Gosselin should serve an organizational infield depth for the Phillies.
