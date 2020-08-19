Gosselin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-6 win over the Red Sox.

Gosselin pinch hit for Scott Kingery in the sixth inning and scored Didi Gregorius with his RBI double. Gosselin then scored on a Roman Quinn single. In the seventh, Gosselin launched his third homer of the year, a solo shot off Red Sox reliever Colten Brewer. In limited time, the 31-year-old Gosselin has slashed .429/.500/.857 with eight RBI and eight runs scored across 32 plate appearances.