Gosselin remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Manager Gabe Kapler has deployed one of the more static lineups in baseball this season, affording few opportunities to the Phillies' two utility men, Gosselin and Sean Rodriguez. Gosselin has picked up just one start since May 4 and has received only 15 at-bats in total over that stretch. It's going to take an injury or two before Gosselin has a chance at seeing even semi-regular work.