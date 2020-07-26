Gosselin went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI and a walk in a win over Miami on Saturday.

Gosselin was a question mark to even make the club heading into the season, but he justified the Phillies' decision to give him a roster spot with a career-best performance in his first game of the campaign. Serving as the team's designated hitter, Gosselin broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and followed that with a solo shot in the eighth. The power display was certainly unexpected given the fact that Gosselin had previously hit only seven homers in 597 career at-bats. Saturday's effort may earn the 31-year-old more playing time, but fantasy managers would be wise to resist pouring FAAB dollars into acquiring him on the basis of a one-game outburst.