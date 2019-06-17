Gosselin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's not particularly surprising that no team was all that excited about claiming a 30-year-old with a career 78 wRC+. Gosselin will remain as organizational utility depth for the Phillies, though he's behind Sean Rodriguez and Brad Miller in that role.

