Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Removed from 40-man roster
Gosselin was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.
Gosselin hasn't been in the starting lineup since May 15 and was 3-for-13 off the bench since that start. Veteran infielder Brad Miller -- acquired from the Yankees on Thursday -- had his contract selected in a corresponding move. Gosselin could be headed to Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
