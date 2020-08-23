Gosselin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Gosselin has been filling the short side of a platoon with Jay Bruce (quadriceps) for much of the season. Even though the latter was placed on the injured list Saturday, Gosselin won't necessarily have a clear path to an everyday role, as the Phillies could choose to rotate a number of regulars at the DH spot while Bruce is sidelined. Gosselin, who has posted a 1.047 OPS in 46 plate appearances this season, should at least keep drawing frequent starts versus left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Makes impact off bench•
-
Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Gets look in leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Posts massive performance Saturday•
-
Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Contract selected by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Slated to join 30-man roster•
-
Phillies' Phil Gosselin: On 60-man roster•