Gosselin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Gosselin has been filling the short side of a platoon with Jay Bruce (quadriceps) for much of the season. Even though the latter was placed on the injured list Saturday, Gosselin won't necessarily have a clear path to an everyday role, as the Phillies could choose to rotate a number of regulars at the DH spot while Bruce is sidelined. Gosselin, who has posted a 1.047 OPS in 46 plate appearances this season, should at least keep drawing frequent starts versus left-handed pitching.