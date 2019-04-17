Phillies' Phil Gosselin: Summoned to majors
Gosselin had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Gosselin will provide additional infield depth for the Phillies while Jean Segura nurses a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old doesn't figure to make much of an impact during his time with the big club, as he owns a combined .139/.205/.208 slash line across 60 games (78 plate appearances) over the last two seasons. Tommy Hunter was shifted to the 60-day IL to free up a roster spot for Gosselin.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...