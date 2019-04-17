Gosselin had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Gosselin will provide additional infield depth for the Phillies while Jean Segura nurses a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old doesn't figure to make much of an impact during his time with the big club, as he owns a combined .139/.205/.208 slash line across 60 games (78 plate appearances) over the last two seasons. Tommy Hunter was shifted to the 60-day IL to free up a roster spot for Gosselin.

More News
Our Latest Stories