Gosselin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After making three straight starts at first base in place of an injured Rhys Hoskins (elbow), Gosselin will be on the bench for a second consecutive contest while Alec Bohm moves across the diamond to replace him. The injuries to Hoskins and outfielders Jay Bruce (quadriceps) and Kyle Garlick (oblique) would normally put Gosselin in a good position to play regularly, but his slumping bat is beginning to cost him some opportunities. Since the start of September, Gosselin is slashing .130/.286/.217 in 12 games.