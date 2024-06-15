Marchan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Orioles.

The 25-year-old backstop took Kyle Bradish deep in the fifth inning, giving Marchan his first hit and first long ball with the Phillies this season. He's started two of four games since J.T. Realmuto (knee) was sidelined, and he could split work behind the plate fairly equally with Garrett Stubbs unless one of them seizes the starting job.