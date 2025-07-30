default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

He'll draw his 20th start of the season while top backstop J.T. Realmuto gets a breather for the day game after a night game. Marchan will head into Wednesday's contest with a .175/.268/.254 slash line to go with one home run, six RBI and five runs over 72 plate appearances on the campaign.

More News