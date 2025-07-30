Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

He'll draw his 20th start of the season while top backstop J.T. Realmuto gets a breather for the day game after a night game. Marchan will head into Wednesday's contest with a .175/.268/.254 slash line to go with one home run, six RBI and five runs over 72 plate appearances on the campaign.