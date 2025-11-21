Phillies' Rafael Marchan: Gets deal for 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchan signed a one-year, $860,000 contract with the Phillies on Friday.
Marchan posted just a .587 OPS across 118 plate appearances with the Phillies in 2025, but the team will opt to keep him around for another year. He will likely have to compete for a place on the big-league roster during spring training.
