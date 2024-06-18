Marchan went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-2 over the Padres.

In his third big league game since 2021, Marchan had a banner night, reaching base in each of his four at-bats and driving in a pair. On Friday, he hit his first home run, and he followed it up nicely with this showing. With J.T. Realmuto going down with a knee injury, Marchan's only competition for playing time is Garrett Stubbs, whose current slash line of .191/.267/.206 leaves a lot to be desired.