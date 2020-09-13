The Phillies selected Marchan's contract from their alternate training site ahead of the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

With Philadelphia in need of a healthy backstop with J.T. Realmuto (hip) unavailable for either end of the doubleheader, Marchan will make the jump to the majors without having ever appearance above the High-A level. Andrew Knapp, who worked behind the plate in the Phillies' 2-1 loss in the first game of the twin bill, will achieve the rare feat of making two starts at catcher in a doubleheader, as he's in the lineup for Game 2. The Phillies may not be keen on having Knapp catch all seven innings of the contest, however, so Marchan could be summoned off the bench for his MLB debut at some point during the game.