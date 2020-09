Marchan got the start in the second game of Friday's doubleheader sweep of the Blue Jays, going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a second run scored.

Remarkably, it was the 21-year-old's first professional homer at any level. Marchan's opportunities to contribute should dry up as soon as J.T. Realmuto (hip) is able to play again, but the rookie was at least able to make an impact when he got the chance.