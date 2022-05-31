The Phillies transferred Marchan's (hamstring) rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Marchan will get a stiffer test after he went 3-for-13 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored in the first four games of his rehab assignment at High-A Jersey Shore. The 23-year-old has been stuck on the 60-day injured list all season and may not overtake Garrett Stubbs as the Phillies' No. 2 catcher behind J.T. Realmuto whenever he's ultimately activated.
