The Phillies optioned Marchan (hamstring) to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Marchan missed most of spring training with a hamstring injury, but he was at least able to make his return to game action Friday against the Blue Jays, going 0-for-2 while serving as the backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto. Though the hamstring issue seems to be behind him, Marchan's absence from most of camp was enough to prevent him from making a serious run at unseating Andrew Knapp for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Expect Marchan to begin the 2021 season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
