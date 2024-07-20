The Phillies optioned Marchan to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

J.T. Realmuto (knee) was activated off the injured list Saturday, squeezing Marchan out of the major-league catcher group. The 25-year-old backstop owns a solid .894 OPS through 56 plate appearances with the Phillies, though he'll remain in the minors as long as Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs are both active.