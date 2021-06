Marchan will be recalled by the Phillies on Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marchan will provide depth behind the plate since Andrew Knapp will enter the concussion protocol after he exited Friday's game against the Giants. The 22-year-old has appeared in five major-league games this year and has gone 3-for-13 with a double, two runs, a walk and four strikeouts.