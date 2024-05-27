Marchan (back) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Marchan will effectively continue his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley with no pressing need for a third catcher at the big-league level. The 25-year-old backstop has not appeared in the majors since 2021, but he could get a look later in the season if there is an injury behind the plate in Philadelphia.