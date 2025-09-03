Marquez logged a 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts for Single-A Clearwater.

Signed for $10,000 out of Mexico in January, Marquez excelled in his first pro season, particularly in the fielding-independent metrics. The 6-foot-2 righty has a 3.36 FIP, 3.06 xFIP and 23.1 K-BB% in 55 innings across the Florida Complex League and Florida State League. Marquez, who turns 20 on Sept. 19, touches 96 mph with his sinker, which has excellent late life and pairs nicely with his above-average slider. He also has an advanced changeup and generated groundballs at a 51.2 percent clip at Single-A.