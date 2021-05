Rosso was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old spent one day in the majors in April and delivered a 1.1 scoreless frames in his lone appearance of the season, but he lost his spot on the 40-man roster. However, Rosso was struggled at Triple-A Lehigh with six runs allowed over 8.2 innings.