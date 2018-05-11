Phillies' Ramon Rosso: Excellent start at Low-A

Rosso is dominating hitters at Low-A Lakewood so far this season, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Rosso has a 1.10 ERA through six starts for Lakewood, striking out 33.6 percent of batters. He hasn't given up more than a run in any of his six starts. Signed as a minor-league free agent by the Phillies last season after failing to stick with the Dodgers, the 21-year-old was similarly dominant at three levels last season, recording a 1.31 ERA in 75.2 innings and striking out more than 30 percent of batters at each stop. Rosso has very little prospect pedigree, and much of his dominance last year came against younger hitters, but if he keeps up this level of performance at an age-appropriate level in full-season ball, he could become an interesting arm.