The Phillies optioned Rosso to their alternate training site in Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After getting a call-up Tuesday to replace Damon Jones in the bullpen, Rosso will cede his spot on the active roster to another long-relief option in Spencer Howard one day later. Rosso covered 1.1 scoreless innings (14 pitches) during Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Giants, and he might not have been available for Wednesday's series finale.