Rosso was added to the Phillies' active roster as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against Toronto.

The Phillies are set to go with a bullpen game for the nightcap, so Rosso could pitch there if not called upon in the day's first game. The 24-year-old hasn't impressed in the first eight innings of his big-league career, allowing seven earned runs while posting a 9:8 K:BB.