Rosso will serve as the 29th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins and will start Game 1, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old also served as the extra player in Friday's doubleheader, though he didn't see the field. Rosso has appeared in five games this season and has allowed five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and five walks, so he's unlikely to pitch more than a couple innings.