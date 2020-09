Rosso (0-1) allowed two earned runs on three walks and two hits while striking out three across 2.1 innings to take the loss in Game 1 of the team's doubleheader Sunday against the Marlins.

Rosso was getting a spot start and had not pitched more than two innings in any other outing this season. He's likely to shuttle between the alternate site and the big leagues for the remainder of the campaign. When in Philadelphia, he'll work primarily as a reliever in low-leverage roles.