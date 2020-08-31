Suarez was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
He has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to the virus. Suarez logged a 3.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 48.2 innings in the majors last season. He should provide length out of the bullpen going forward.
