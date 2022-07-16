Suarez (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Saturday's start against the Marlins.

Suarez will rejoin the Phillies' rotation after spending just over the minimum of 15 days on the injured list due to a low back spasm. He didn't participate in a rehab assignment ahead of Saturday's start but threw a bullpen session last weekend and has been cleared to return ahead of the All-Star break. The southpaw made five starts in June and posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 31 innings.