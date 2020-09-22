Suarez will be the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies have yet to announce their starter for the nightcap, so the opportunity could well go to Suarez if he isn't needed in relief in the afternoon game. He hasn't thrown more than two innings in any of his appearances thus far this season, however, so if he does pitch first in the evening game, he'll likely be more of an opener than a true starter. He's allowed nine runs on 10 hits in four innings of relief this season, striking out one while walking four.