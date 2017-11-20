Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Added to 40-man roster
Suarez was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Monday.
The move was made to protect Suarez from the Rule 5 draft. He's coming off an impressive season during which he compiled a combined 2.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 128:35 K:BB across 22 starts between Low-A Lakewood and High-A Clearwater. He saw an uptick in his fastball velocity last season, which helped bring him strikeout more than one batter per inning (9.5 K/9) for the first time in his career.
